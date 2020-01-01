Innovative design
Create games with ease using Godot's unique approach to game development.
- Nodes for all your needs. Godot comes with hundreds of built-in nodes that make game design a breeze. You can also create your own for custom behaviors, editors and much more.
- Flexible scene system. Create node compositions with support for instancing and inheritance.
- Visual editor with all the tools you need packed into a beautiful and uncluttered context-sensitive UI.
- Friendly content creation pipeline for artists, level designers, animators and everyone in between.
- Persistent live editing where changes are not lost after stopping the game. It even works on mobile devices!
- Create your own custom tools with ease using the incredible tool system.
Gorgeous 3D graphics
The brand new physically-based renderer comes with a ton of features that will make your games look incredible.
- Innovative architecture that combines the best of forward rendering with the efficiency of deferred rendering.
- Physically-based rendering with full MSAA support.
- Full principled BSDF with subsurface scattering, reflection, refraction, anisotropy, clearcoat, transmittance and more.
- Global illumination for real-time gorgeous graphics. It can also be pre-baked for beautiful results even on low-end devices.
- Mid- and Post-processing effects including a new tonemapper that supports HDR, multiple standard curves and auto exposure, screen-space reflections, fog, bloom, depth of field and much more.
- Easy-to-use shader language based on GLSL, with built-in editor and code completion.
Create 2D games with ease
Godot comes with a fully-dedicated 2D engine packed with features.
- Work in pixels as your units, but scale to any screen size and aspect ratio.
- Tile map editor with auto-tiling, rotation, custom grid shapes and multiple layers.
- 2D lights and normal maps to give your 2D games a more realistic look.
- Animate your games using cut-out or sprite-based animation.
- Flexible kinematic controller for collision without physics.
Animate everything
The most flexible animation system.
- Animate literally everything, from bones and objects to function calls.
- Use custom transition curves and tweens to create incredible animations.
- Helpers to animate 2D rigs, with skeletons and IK.
- Efficient optimizer to pack imported 3D animations.
Script with full freedom
More choices than any other engine.
GDScript Python-like scripting language, designed to make games with zero hassle.
Learn why our community loves it.
- Full C# 8.0 support using Mono.
- Full C++ support without needing to recompile the engine.
- Visual scripting using blocks and connections.
- Additional languages with community-provided support for Python, Nim, D and other languages.
- Built-in editor with syntax highlighting, real-time parser and code completion.
- Integrated documentation. Browse and search the whole API offline, without leaving the editor.
Debug & Optimize
Solve bugs and performance bottlenecks with the built-in debugger.
- Explore and modify your project while it's running, even on mobile devices.
- Keeps changes by default after closing the project.
- Built-in profiler with graph plotting and time seeking.
- Video memory debugger.
- Error logger with full stack traces.
Multi-platform editor
Create games on any desktop OS.
- Works on Windows, macOS, Linux, FreeBSD, OpenBSD and Haiku. The editor runs in 32-bit and 64-bit on all platforms.
- Small download (around 25 MB), and you are ready to go.
- Very easy to compile on any platform (no dependency hell).
Multi-platform deploy
Deploy games everywhere!
- Mobile platforms: iOS, Android
- Desktop platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, UWP, *BSD, Haiku
- Export to the web using HTML5 and WebAssembly
- One-click deploy & export to most platforms. Easily create custom builds as well.
Easy teamwork
Godot is designed from the ground up for smooth teamwork.
- Friendly filesystem usage that works great with version control systems like Git, Subversion, Mercurial, PlasticSCM, Perforce, you name it.
- Scene instancing makes teamwork a breeze. Every team member can focus on their own scene, be it a character, level, etc., and edit without stepping on each other's toes.
- Text-based descriptive and optimal scene format.
- Script syntax supported by GitHub.